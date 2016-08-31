Semi-tractor trailers jackknifes on rain-slicked I-75 ... but it could have been a lot worse

A crash involving two tractor trailers on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the J.D. Young Bridge over the Manatee River caused only a short closing of the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to the scene at the Young Bridge after receiving the report of the crash.
All lanes of traffic have already been reopened at 12:56 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno, just 10 minutes after it was reported.
“Everything is off the road now and there are no injuries,” Bueno said.
The semi-trucks had been moved to the right shoulder, he added. The crash occurred when the one tractor trailer jack-knifed on the bridge.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
