Lakewood Ranch board clerk joins Libertarian campaign

Jessica Mears, who worked as clerk for the community development districts at Lakewood Ranch for 4 1/2 years, has resigned to join the campaign of Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson.
Mears, 28, will be traveling with Johnson’s vice presidential running mate Bill Weld.
Mears had been working with the campaign on a volunteer basis, promoting events. She attended the Libertarian National Convention in May, and hosted an event at Florida International University for the candidates, which attracted a crowd of 700.
A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Mears ran for the Ohio state Senate in 2010 but lost her bid for election.
With just months to go before the general election, Mears said she knows she is making a big gamble.
“If Gary Johnson is elected, I’ll be in the White House. If he loses, I’ll be out of a job,” she said.
What do her parents think?
“They are not pleased, but it was too good of an opportunity for me to pass up,” Mears said.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments