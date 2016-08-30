Charles Hackney wins GOP primary for Manatee County property appraiser

Manatee County Property Appraiser Charles Hackney won the Republican primary Tuesday.
“It’s great,” Hackney said Tuesday night. “This should have never happened. ... I’m just glad that it is over and the voters understood the facts in this thing. I was really upset because he made some wild accusations against our office and employees. I’m glad that justice was served.”
Hackney, the incumbent who has been property appraiser for 24 years, was challenged by Republican Chester Bullock. Bullock could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
With 70 of 70 precincts reporting, Hackney had 21,768 votes, or 70.1 percent. Bullock had 9,298 votes, or 29.9 percent.
Only Republican voters were able to cast a ballot in the primary, and the winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 election since there is a write-in candidate, Lauren Ramirez.
