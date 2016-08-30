Vanessa Baugh elected to four more years on county commission

Vanessa Baugh will be on the Manatee County Commission for four more years.
The District 5 commissioner was re-elected to the seat, which represents Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and other parts of East Manatee, Tuesday. The Republican incumbent was challenged by Republican Kathleen Grant.
With all 14 precincts reporting, Baugh, who was first elected in 2012, received 6,849 votes, or 53.3 percent. Grant received 6,006, or 46.7 percent.
“I think that the last four years I have gotten a lot of what I wanted to set out and accomplish,” Baugh, who was elected in 2012, said earlier this month. “I’ve gotten that started, but I want to finish it.”
Since both candidates are Republican, all voters living in the district, including Democrats and unaffiliated voters, were able to cast ballots in the race, which was decided Tuesday.
