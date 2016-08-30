Priscilla Whisenant Trace elected next Manatee County commissioner for District 1

Priscilla Whisenant Trace will succeed Larry Bustle as the next Manatee County District 1 commissioner.
Three candidates — Corie Holmes, Ron Reagan and Trace, all Republicans — were vying to succeed Bustle, who was elected in 2008, and fill the seat, which represents Palmetto, Parrish, Duette, Terra Ceia, Rubonia, Palm View, Gillette and parts of Myakka City.
With 17 of 17 precincts reporting, Trace, an agriculturist, received 5,001 votes; or 40.4 percent. Reagan, a former state representative, received 3,875, or 31.3 percent; and Holmes, a former sheriff’s deputy, received 3,508, or 28.3 percent.
Since all candidates are Republican in the District 1 race, all voters living in the district, including Democrats and unaffiliated voters, were able to cast ballots in the race, which was decided Tuesday.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments