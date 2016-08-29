Commission to consider large housing project in Cortez

Whiting Preston’s latest project, Peninsula Bay, could receive its final approval this week.
The county commission will consider the general development plan and rezoning request to planned development mixed use during Thursday’s Land Use meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the first floor chambers of the Manatee County Administrative Building.
Peninsula Bay would be built on 359 acres owned by Preston’s Manatee Fruit Co., north of Cortez Road, east and west of 115th Sreet West and south of Palma Sola Bay. The project calls for 1,950 residential units, 90,000 square feet of nonresidential uses, a dry storage marina for 200 boats and a boat ramp.
The planning commission voted 5-1 in July to recommend the proposal for approval.
“This is an exciting project for this part of the community,” Preston said at the July meeting. “It really draws on authenticity of area. That is what we are hoping to capture. We really have a special place here.”
Peninsula Bay is one of two significant development proposals for the Preston family farmland in southwest Manatee County.
Last August, the county commission approved a general development plan for Lake Flores, a 1,322-acre mixed-use community that will bring 6,500 homes, 500 hotel rooms and millions of square feet of retail and commercial space.
Also on Thursday, the county commission is also expected to take action on:
— A rezone to Planned Development Residential/Coastal High Hazard/Coastal Evacuation Area and a preliminary site plan for 38 homes on a 19.6-acre property located on the south side of 17th Avenue Northwest and east of 99th Street Northwest. The project would be Neal Communities’ Tides End.
— A Master Development Plan for Tropicana. The plan proposes a total of 4 million square feet of manufacturing and accessory uses, which includes the existing 2.2 million-square-foot facility, on a 175.94-acre site located north of U.S. 301, east of Ninth Street East, west of 15th Street East and south of 13th Avenue East.
— A rezone to Planned Development Residential and a preliminary site plan for 139 single-family detached homes on a 41.43 acres located on the west side of Lorraine Road and north of State Road 70.
— A request to allow a private helistop at The Concession Golf and Country Club, which is on the south side of State Road 70, east of Lorraine Road and west of Panther Ridge subdivision.
— Termination of the Local Development Agreement for Long Bar Pointe in the second of two required public hearings as a result from the settlement agreement approved by the commission in April. “The settlement relates to a lawsuit filed in 2013 concerning transportation conditions in a 2004 site plan for a portion of Long Bar Pointe,” according to agenda materials. The commission could also amend the site plan approval for the project.
— Approve the execution of an interlocal agreement with Bradenton for spending $1 million for a new scoreboard at McKechnie Field.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments