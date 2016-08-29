Polls open until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Manatee County voters still needing to cast a ballot in the primary election will have 12 hours Tuesday to do so.
Primary election voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. About 33,000 ballots were already cast as early voting ended in Manatee County on Saturday.
To find out the Election Day polling place, visit the Supervisor of Elections website at votemanatee.com.
Since it is Election Day, rides on Manatee County Area Transit buses and paratransit buses will run free of charge Tuesday.
Ballots vary based on party registration but Manatee County voters could see the following races on their ballots:
- Manatee County Commission District 1 race between Republicans Corie Holmes, Ron Reagan and Priscilla Whisenant Trace.
- Manatee County Commission District 5 race between Republicans Vanessa Baugh and Kathleen Grant.
- Manatee County School Board District 1 race between Xtavia Bailey, Gina Messenger, Linda Schaich and Edward Viltz.
- Manatee County School Board District 3 race between Charles Conoley, Dave Miner and Misty Servia.
- Manatee County Property Appraiser race between Republicans Chester Bullock and Charles Hackney.
- Florida State House District 73 seat Republican candidates Joe Gruters and Steve Vernon.
- Florida State House District 70 seat Democratic candidates Wengay “Newt” Newton, Dan Fiorini and Christopher C.J. Czaia.
- U.S. House 16th Congressional District Democratic candidates Brent King and Jan Schneider or Republican candidates Vern Buchanan and James Satcher.
- Amendment 4, which if approved would exempt solar energy devices from commercial, industrial and residential property taxes.
- U.S. Senate Republican candidates Carlos Beruff and Marco Rubio or Democratic candidates Patrick Murphy, Alan Grayson and Pam Keith.
