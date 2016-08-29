Martin, Leno, ‘Kinky Boots’ top 2016-17 Van Wezel season

1:25 Bradenton man charged with killing 10-month-old girl Pause

1:35 Surveillance video - Sarasota Police attempt to identify two grand theft subjects

0:31 Bradenton man beaten up by witness while trying to rob Walgreens pharmacy

1:07 Brother of victim Shawn McCoy reacts to sentencing of Jared Lakes

2:15 Mixon Fruit Farms adds new attractions in Bradenton

0:50 Video of Sarasota bank robbery

2:40 A rally to end gun-violence in Manatee County is dedicated to Demetrius Robinson who died days after attending a rally.

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting