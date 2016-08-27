Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Brian Washington
11/10/1981
Wanted for 3 counts sale of rock cocaine
Wanted
Cameron J. Williams
8/7/1988
Wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
Wanted
Jordan D. Bledsoe
6/9/1989
Wanted for violation of probation - grand theft
Wanted
Marquise Jamel Holmes
4/13/1989
Wanted for sale of rock cocaine
Wanted
Thomas Glenn
Grieco
9/22/1989
Wanted for burglary an dealing in stolen property
Wanted
Stephanie Marie Draine
10/30/1985
Wanted for possession of controlled substances and paraphenalia and violation of parole
Wanted
Barbara Jeanne Young
3/14/1982
Wanted for violation of probation — fraud
Wanted
Daniel Barger
1/13/72
Wanted for violation of probation — petit theft
Wanted
Tonia Berndt
3/12/73
Wanted violation of drug court - possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Wanted
Andre Reshard Haynes
1/30/87
Wanted for VSROR possession of marijuana, resisting arrest with violence, battery on police dog, and no valid DL
New
Victoria
Fields
9/16/86
Wanted for sale of rock cocaine
