August 27, 2016 6:25 PM

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

Brian Washington

11/10/1981

Wanted for 3 counts sale of rock cocaine

Wanted

Cameron J. Williams

8/7/1988

Wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Wanted

Jordan D. Bledsoe

6/9/1989

Wanted for violation of probation - grand theft

Wanted

Marquise Jamel Holmes

4/13/1989

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine

Wanted

Thomas Glenn

Grieco

9/22/1989

Wanted for burglary an dealing in stolen property

Wanted

Stephanie Marie Draine

10/30/1985

Wanted for possession of controlled substances and paraphenalia and violation of parole

Wanted

Barbara Jeanne Young

3/14/1982

Wanted for violation of probation — fraud

Wanted

Daniel Barger

1/13/72

Wanted for violation of probation — petit theft

Wanted

Tonia Berndt

3/12/73

Wanted violation of drug court - possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Wanted

Andre Reshard Haynes

1/30/87

Wanted for VSROR possession of marijuana, resisting arrest with violence, battery on police dog, and no valid DL

New

Victoria

Fields

9/16/86

Wanted for sale of rock cocaine

