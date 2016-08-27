Rafiki, the Manatee puppy abandoned Friday, is recovering

Less than 24 hours after Rafiki was found lying limp in the middle of a Manatee County road on Friday, the 8-week-old lab mix pup was not only mobile — but eating, drinking and even wagging his tail.
He’s still being monitored — and has a long road to recovery — but according to Humane Society of Manatee County manager Brenna Beightol, the prognosis is good.
“He perks right up when we take him outside,” said Beightol on Saturday.
His mysterious ailments include a scaly rash and large patches of missing hair. He’s a little wobbly on his paws, too.
Ten minutes before the shelter closed Friday, a Good Samaritan walked through the door carrying the nearly lifeless puppy. She told staff members she found him in the middle of the road. A bag of food and a tube of medicine was sitting next to the young pup. Temperatures were in the 90s.
“It’s not uncommon for us to have dogs and cats come to us with a variety of issues,” said Beightol. “We have seen injuries from being hit by cars, to trauma by people, and even birth deformities. Rafiki has definitely been injured, but by what? That I can’t say yet.”
Rafiki, who was found on National Dog Day, will be adopted by his rescuer. Those interested in adopting a pet can contact the Humane Society of Manatee County, which has dozens of other animals looking for a home.
Comments