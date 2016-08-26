No injuries reported in minor fire at Braden River High School

No injuries were reported Friday during a fire in a generator at Braden River High School, according to the East Manatee Fire Rescue.
“It was contained to the room of origin,” said East Manatee Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stacey Bailey. “The fire sprinkler put out the fire, so it did exactly what it’s supposed to do.”
About 20 firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to the school located at 6545 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. Bailey said the fire took place in an electrical room that is part of the main school building.
“There were no students present,” Bailey said. “The staff did an outstanding job. The high school staff did exactly what they were supposed to do. They followed their emergency protocols.”
There was extensive water damage as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
