Woman killed Friday by lightning strike in Sarasota; expect scattered storms for Manatee, Sarasota counties through Saturday

In Sarasota County, a 50-year-old woman was killed when a gazebo she was underneath was struck by lightning, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Government. Officials said the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the fatal lightning strike in the 2500 block of Cocoanut Avenue Friday afternoon.
“Small fire also extinguished,” the tweet read.
No further details were available Friday evening on the fatal incident.
Expect similar weather conditions in coming days, forecasters said.
“The rest of the day and the week is more of the same that we’ve been having,” National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Close said Friday afternoon. “There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening.”
“At the present time, keep monitoring the weather forecast just in case,” Close said. “These things kind of develop quickly, so please take in media news in case something changes. It doesn’t look like it’s going to right now.”Manatee and Sarasota counties are expected to have continued scattered thunderstorms through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Close said there’s a chance there will be showers in the late morning Saturday, but most of them are likely to take place in the afternoon and evening. The expected high temperatures for Friday and Saturday are in the low 90s, the meteorologist said, and the expected low temperatures are in the mid 70s.
On Saturday, the chance of rain will drop to around 50 percent.
The tropical wave swirling off the coast of Florida has slowed and remained disorganized, hurricane forecasters said Friday. Odds of it becoming a storm when it nears Florida are 60 percent, forecasters said.
“That could bring us some extra moisture early next week and higher rain chances,” Close said of the tropical wave. “It may develop into something, but it doesn’t look very strong. At the present time, if it does (develop), it would be a weak system.”
