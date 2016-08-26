Manatee County early voting ends Saturday

Manatee County voters wishing to cast a ballot prior to Tuesday’s primary election will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to do so.
Early primary election voting ends Saturday. Polls are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
In Manatee County, there are five locations for early voting:
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 118, Bradenton.
- Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
- Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton.
- Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
- West Manatee Fire & Rescue Administration, 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
