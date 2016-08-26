Local

August 26, 2016 4:14 PM

Manatee County early voting ends Saturday

Herald Staff Report

Manatee

Manatee County voters wishing to cast a ballot prior to Tuesday’s primary election will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to do so.

Early primary election voting ends Saturday. Polls are open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In Manatee County, there are five locations for early voting:

  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 118, Bradenton.
  • Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
  • Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton.
  • Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
  • West Manatee Fire & Rescue Administration, 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Guardian Angels of Southwest Florida looks to expand with more foster homes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos