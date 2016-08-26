Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has a new mobile app

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office now has an official mobile application. The free app is available for mobile devices by going to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and searching “Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”
“We’re excited about it,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. “It’s just yet another way to communicate with the citizens of the county and, really, people all over. ... But mainly you do it for the people of Manatee County.”
The app allows the public to connect with the Sheriff’s Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips and getting the latest public safety news and information, according to a release. The top half of the app features a continuous loop of photos of sheriff’s office personnel in uniform and in action. Options to press include a list of the most wanted suspects, mugshots and contacts of those within the sheriff’s office.
There’s also a welcome statement from Manatee County Sheriff Brad Steube.
“The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing exceptional service to the community, forming partnerships with the citizens, and holding ourselves to the highest of ethical standards,” reads part of Steube’s statement. “The citizens of Manatee County have entrusted us to make this county a safe place to live, work, or visit, and we take that responsibility very seriously. This community is our priority, and we want to continue to make Manatee County a great place to call home.”
The public can also submit tips to the sheriff’s office which brings an email alert to the corresponding personnel, Bristow said. The spokesman added that the app, which has been in the works for several months, will provide a ton of information for the public.
“We understand how important social media is now and that’s why we use our Facebook as much as we can and we tweet,” Bristow said. “I think this mobile app would go hand in hand with the rest of our social media. ... It’s just another way to get it out.”
For more information on the sheriff’s office mobile app, go to www.manateesheriff.com.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
