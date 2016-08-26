Bradenton ranks on list of most eco-friendly cities

Perhaps the word “environmentally” should be added to Bradenton’s slogan of “the friendly city.”
The Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port metropolitan area ranked No. 18 in a ValuePenguin list of 200 of the most environmentally friendly cities in the U.S.
The only other Florida city that beat out Bradenton was Gainesville at No. 2, which also had the third most LEED-Certified buildings.
Each statistical area was given a score based on 15 quantified data points, including annual excess full consumed, renewable energy production and water quality.
Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area ranked No. 27 in transportation, No. 49 in energy and No. 39 in environment.
The top in transportation was Charlottesville, Va., in energy was Syracuse, N.Y., and in environment was Honolulu.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments