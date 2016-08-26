Local

August 26, 2016 11:06 AM

Bradenton ranks on list of most eco-friendly cities

By Hannah Morse

Bradenton

Perhaps the word “environmentally” should be added to Bradenton’s slogan of “the friendly city.”

The Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port metropolitan area ranked No. 18 in a ValuePenguin list of 200 of the most environmentally friendly cities in the U.S.

The only other Florida city that beat out Bradenton was Gainesville at No. 2, which also had the third most LEED-Certified buildings.

Each statistical area was given a score based on 15 quantified data points, including annual excess full consumed, renewable energy production and water quality.

Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port area ranked No. 27 in transportation, No. 49 in energy and No. 39 in environment.

The top in transportation was Charlottesville, Va., in energy was Syracuse, N.Y., and in environment was Honolulu.

Work to begin on Robinson Preserve environmental center

The Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology could be opening next August.

