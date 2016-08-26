School bus driver fails to yield, hit by car, says FHP

A Manatee County school bus driver was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn Thursday afternoon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
Minnie Parrish, 52, of Ellenton, was driving the school bus with four teenagers from Parrish at about 3:14 p.m. when she attempted to turn left from northbound County Road 675 to westbound Rye Road, according to the report.
Parrish moved into the path of a 67-year-old Myakka City woman who was traveling southbound on County Road 675, and the front of the woman’s car collided with the right side of the bus.
No skid marks were found on the roadway, and no one on the bus was injured. The Myakka City woman was taken to Lakewood Ranch Hospital with minor injuries.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments