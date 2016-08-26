Man crashes motorcycle into palmetto trees

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash involving a 67-year-old Sarasota man who sustained serious injuries Thursday evening.
At about 5:13 p.m., Michael Krukowski was traveling westbound on Singletary Road west of Rexrode Road in Myakka on his 2013 Harley Davidson FLT when, for unknown reasons according to the FHP report, he veered onto the northern shoulder and collided with a traffic sign.
The report then details that Krukowski continued westbound, rode in the northern ditch and collided with two palmetto trees. He was thrown from his motorcycle and both he and his motorcycle landed in the ditch.
Krukowski was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. According to the report, alcohol was not related but it is unknown if he was wearing a helmet. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments