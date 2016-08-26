Local

Sarasota woman dies in crash

By Hannah Morse

Sarasota

A 63-year-old Sarasota woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Around 3:53 p.m., Eleanor Grochowski turned left onto eastbound Constitution Boulevard from southbound U.S. 41.

A 20-year-old Sarasota man was driving northbound on U.S. 41 in the center lane when the front of Grochowski’s car struck the front right side of the man’s pickup truck, according to the release.

The man was not injured. Grochowski was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges were filed.

