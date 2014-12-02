Turning Points one of hundreds of agencies to consider on 'Giving Tuesday'

MANATEE -- She is there at 5:30 a.m. every weekday.
Martha Childress comes to work three hours early so she can make 5 gallons of coffee to serve a dozen homeless people who are always waiting in the cold for Turning Points to open at 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.
By 8:30 a.m., Turning Points, whose official name is the Community Coalition on Homelessness, is buzzing with people using its one-stop medical clinic, which is free for those with no insurance or money, and its Open Door Resource Center, run by Childress. At the Open Door they can get a hot bath, a clean towel, their laundry washed, mail delivered and a computer to use to find housing or a job.
Childress said she is a bit biased when it comes to her favorite Manatee not-for-profit.
"This is where it is at," Childress said Monday af
ternoon while helping an upset client find his mail from over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Although Manatee County has no special event planned for the third annual Giving Tuesday, Turning Points is one of hundreds of local not-for-profits people can consider supporting to mark the Dec. 2 national day of giving, said Joan McCaw, office administrator for Manatee Community Foundation.
"Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the United Nations Foundation and the 92nd Street Y in New York, and was envisioned as a movement to create a national day of giving back," McCaw said. "Its purpose is to go along with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but to kick off the giving season and to highlight philanthropy in the United States on Tuesday.
"If people go to givingpartner.org, they can find more than 400 local not-for-profits and what they are all about."
The website is a collaborative effort between the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Manatee Community Foundation and Patterson Foundation.
Turning Points's annual fundraiser, called "Miracles on 17th Avenue West," begins at 6 p.m. on Giving Tuesday at the Riverhouse Reef & Grill as a tribute to the day, said Turning Points Executive Director Adele Erozer.
The Humane Society of Manatee County has joined Giving Tuesday and the national movement.
"Help us prepare our new clinic," the Humane Society states in a news release. "Our new expanded clinic will increase the number of low cost or free spay/neuter surgeries performed."
Construction begins in January and the society hopes to open June 1, according to the release.
"Money raised through Giving Tuesday will help us achieve this dream," the release states.
Meals on Wheels Plus and the Manatee County Food Bank would also love support on Giving Tuesday, said Kristen Wolf Theisen, vice president of development.
"I think Giving Tuesday is a nice initiative because, with all the commercialization, it brings people into the holiday spirit of giving and helping others," Wolf Theisen said.
Childress said she believes in changing the community one person at a time by changing hearts and minds of the people at Turning Points. She doesn't just dispense hot coffee, towels and mail. She hands out wisdom along with a dollop of counseling.
"I meet a lot of people and many say to me: 'Miss Martha, I've been in trouble in my life but I'm really good. I'm really smart.' " Childress said. "I know some people are good at being bad. I can work with that. That can be fixed. I, myself, was in jail 17 times over a five-year period. But I had a bad attitude. I know how these people feel. My heart's desire changed and I changed. I now think differently. If I can do it, they can do it."
Childress says if one person in jail could be turned around, it would ease the taxpayer burden and the money could be used for schools.
Childress said Turning Points needs new underwear for men, women, boys and girls. People who would like to donate on "Giving Tuesday" can write a check to Turning Points and write "Underwear" in the memo line, Erozer said.
Donations can be made in person, at tpmanatee.org, by phone at 941-747-1509 or by mail at Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton FL 34205.
Donations to Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee or the Food Bank of Manatee may be sent to: 811 23rd Ave. E., Bradenton FL 34208 or phone 941-747-4655.
Donations to the Humane Society may be sent to Spay/Neuter Clinic and Adoption Center, 2515 14th St. W., Bradenton FL 34205 or phone 941-747-8808, ext. 311.
