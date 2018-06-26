House bill to provide Agent Orange health coverage for 'Blue Water Navy' vets of Vietnam War passes 382-0

In this May 1966 file photo, a U.S. Air Force C-123 flies low along a South Vietnamese highway spraying defoliants on dense jungle growth beside the road to eliminate ambush sites for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. During the Vietnam War, Air Force C-123 planes sprayed millions of gallons of herbicides over the jungles of Southeast Asia to destroy enemy crops and tree cover. (AP Photo/Department of Defense, File)