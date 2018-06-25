Planning to visit the Windy City? SRQ has a new flight to make that possible

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has added yet another destination to its list of seasonal service.

The airport announced Monday that American Airlines will add seasonal nonstop daily service to Chicago O'Hare beginning Dec. 19. The flights will run until April 1, said Rick Piccolo, SRQ's president and chief executive officer.

Tickets for the flights are now on sale.

Piccolo said they are hoping if the flights do well, they'll be able to expand the service.

American Airlines will operate an E75 Embraer RJ-175 aircraft that has a first-class cabin and two-and-two seating in the coach section of the plane, according to the news release. Piccolo said it will seat 76 people.

The airline also recently announced seasonal nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth from SRQ, and provides existing year-round daily nonstop service to Charlotte and Washington, D.C. The flights to Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to start Dec. 19 and continue through April 1.

Piccolo added he is pleased with the "encouraging growth" SRQ has seen in the past few months.

“We are happy to see the expansion of service with American Airlines at SRQ. This new Chicago (ORD) nonstop service will provide our customers more choices when traveling to or from the Chicago area,” Piccolo said in a news release.