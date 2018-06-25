Festival to celebrate the 'blended history' of Bradenton and the Bahamas

Trudy Williams of Reflections of Manatee stands with Daphney Towns, organizer of the Back to Angola Festival at Mineral Springs Park, which has revealed itself to be the location of New Angola, a settlement of escaped slaves who were driven out in 1821, escaping to the Bahamas. The pair will host the Back to Angola Festival from July 13-15. File photo by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald