Baby gator found outside a Publix store

Deputies find baby gator in Publix parking lot

By Sara Nealeigh

June 25, 2018 11:19 AM

Deputies with the Saraosta County Sheriff's Office and Animal Services were called to help an alligator in a Publix parking lot on Fruitville Road on Sunday.

Kaitlyn Perez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said responders found a baby alligator. The alligator was caught and pulled from underneath a trailer and relocated by Animal Services.

"Just a friendly reminder this time of year: Be sure to look BELOW the trailer before backing up," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post about the gator.

Mating season for alligators is in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

