Good Samaritans assist Coast Guard in rescue of 3 boaters in Tampa Bay

Three boaters were rescued Saturday morning by good Samaritans responding to a help broadcast sent out by Coast Guardsmen.
According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, a 20-foot boat carrying three boaters from Kissimmee capsized 12 miles from the shore in Tampa Bay around 8:21 a.m.
A crewmember on a passing tug boat alerted the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and a Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued. A Coast Guard Response-Boat-Medium boat was also deployed.
About 15 minutes later, a group of good Samaritans responded to the message and pulled the three from the water, a release said. The RBM crew met with the rescuers and transported the rescued boaters back to St. Petersburg.
"You can never underestimate the importance of our boating community," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen Bachicha, watchstander at Sector St. Petersburg. "Thanks to today's good Samaritans and the close coordination between Sector and St. Petersburg we had a successful outcome."
No injuries were reported.
