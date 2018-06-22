'Holy [bleep!]' Video shows hungry hammerhead shark playing with its prey

A leisure-seeker out cruising on a boat off Anna Maria Island on Sunday got the ride of her life.
Whitney Phillips Watson was on a boat near Bean Point, when she and her companion spotted something large splashing about in the water.
In a video she posted to Facebook, you can see a large dorsal fin emerge. It belonged to a hammerhead shark, and it was apparently hungry.
Watson reports what she is seeing: "We are filming a shark eating a tarpon," she says.
"That is a BIG hammerhead!" says the man.
"Holy [bleep!]" shrieks Watson, as the shark thrashes about pushing a tarpon around in the water.
Then the massive predator disappears out of view.
"He's right under the boat!" the woman yells.
The man in the boat says he thinks the tarpon may have gotten away at this point, but no, the fish weakly pops back up and the shark begins to roll his upcoming meal.
Watson then implores the man to get them out of there.
"I'm shaking," she says, semi laughing.
The man jokingly asks if she wants to go diving.
Watson sees the shark at a distance now, thrashing about with the tarpon in tow.
"He's still playing with it!" she says.
