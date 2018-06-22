Two rescued after their boat capsizes near Longboat Key

Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday after their vessel capsized near Longboat Key.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Cortez received a call from Donald Swanson at 8:38 p.m. through the Manatee County dispatch system. Swanson, 60, said his boat was taking on water and he and Tonda Reeck, 62, needed help, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
A crew from Coast Guard Station Cortez found Swanson and Reeck clinging to their capsized 31-foot fishing boat at 8:49 p.m. about six miles west of Longboat Key.
Swanson and Reeck were taken to Coquina Boat Ramp and did not report any injuries, according to the Coast Guard.
The boat was re-righted and and towed to Bradenton Beach.
