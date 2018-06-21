FDOT announces when Manatee Avenue West will reopen

The Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to reopen Manatee Avenue West at Fifth Street West in downtown Bradenton.
FDOT says that the roadway will reopen late afternoon on Friday, weather permitting.
The department, along with CSX railroad, closed the road on May 31 so construction crews could replace the railroad crossing just west of Third Street West.
For the past few weeks motorists have had to exit Third Street West to fine alternate routes around the construction.
FDOT'S contractor will continue to work over the next month to complete roadway improvements, the organization says, but a detour will not be required.
Still, motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on Manatee Avenue West during this time.
The project is expected to be complete later this summer, officials said.
