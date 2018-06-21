Here's who is in for local city council elections

The qualifying period for political hopefuls to pay their fees and file their paperwork with the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office expires at the close of business on Friday.
Municipal elections are non-party affiliated so do not have primary elections and all qualified candidates will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
As of Thursday, the city of Bradenton has one contested race in Ward 3 where incumbent Patrick Roff is financially outpacing political newcomer, and challenger, Cornelia Winn.
Both candidates have qualified. Roff has raised $10,600 to Winn's $350. Currently serving as vice mayor and chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency, Roff is seeking his fourth term in office.
Ward 2 Councilman Gene Brown is running unopposed for re-election.
Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith was initially being challenged by Eleuterio Salazar Jr. who finished last in the 2016 mayoral race, but Salazar has withdrawn.
Palmetto City Commission
In Palmetto, three incumbents are unopposed for re-election.
Ward 1 Commissioner Harold Smith and Ward 3 Commissioner Brian Williams have qualified. But as of Thursday, Ward 2 Commissioner Tambra Varnadore had not qualified, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website.
Anna Maria Island races
Voters in Anna Maria Island's three cities have severa races to decide.
In Holmes Beach, Commissioner Judy Titsworth is giving up the seat she has held since 2012 to run for mayor. Two-term Mayor Bob Johnson is not running for re-election.
Opposing Titsworth is Joshua Linney, who like Titsworth has not qualified for the ballot as of Thursday.
There are two candidates for two seats on the Holmes Beach City Commission: newcomer Kim Rash, who has not qualified, and incumbent Pat Morton. If no else files, they will automatically be declared the winners.
In the city of Anna Maria, Mayor Dan Murphy has qualified and is running unopposed for re-election. Two candidates are vying for two commission seats with incumbent Nancy Yetter not running for re-election. Incumbent Brian Seymour and candidate Amy Tripp have both qualified.
In Bradenton Beach, five candidate are vying for two seats: Incumbents Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro and challengers John Metz, William Vincent and Tjet Martin
Martin is the only Bradenton Beach candidate not yet qualified as of Thursday.
