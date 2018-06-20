Sarasota man dies after semi gets jammed underneath bridge

A Sarasota County man was killed in a bizarre crash in New York this week.
Bruce Debraccio, 49, died Monday while on the New York State Thruway in Schuyler, according to a report by WFLA News Channel 8.
Debraccio was reportedly driving a 2004 tractor-trailer eastbound on the thruway when the semi left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck an overpass.
As a result of the collision, the truck was wedged underneath the Route 5 bridge, WFLA reported. Debraccio died at the scene.
A 56-year-old Sarasota woman who was with him in the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments