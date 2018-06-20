Seeking companionship? Adopting a furry friend now only costs $4

Manatee County Animal Services has reached critical capacity, with more than 300 animals at its two shelters.
Animal Services on Wednesday launched three new incentives encouraging the community to "adopt, not shop."
Through July 7, all adoption fees will be reduced to $4 to celebrate the Fourth of July. Dog adoptions usually run $80 and cats $40, including the costs of spaying or neutering, microchip insertion and rabies certification.
In addition, adoption fees will be waived entirely for first-responders and veterans through July 31.
People over the age of 55 can bring home a pet seven years or older for only $10 through Dec. 31.
Manatee County Animal Services does not turn away any animals, regardless of condition, age, breed or species, according to a news release. Its average daily intake for the month of June is 15 animals.
Animal services has two locations. Its Palmetto adoption center and shelter is at 305 25th St. W.. The downtown Bradenton cat adoption center is at 1002 Manatee Ave. W.
The Palmetto facility is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hours extended until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The downtown facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, animal services can be reached at (941) 742-5933.
