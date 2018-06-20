Three fire districts merging into one? West Manatee is entertaining the idea

The idea of a merger among three of Manatee County's 11 fire districts survived its first discussion at West Manatee Fire District's Tuesday night board meeting.
Now, onto the other districts.
West Manatee Fire District Commissioner George Harris first suggested a possible merger with the Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee fire districts in last month's meeting. During Tuesday night's meeting, he asked the board to allow him to approach the other departments with the proposal.
"My thought on the matter is to approach the other boards during their upcoming meetings and see if there is interest," Harris said at the meeting. "To allow myself and our chief to explore this topic and bring it to the neighboring boards."
West Manatee Fire Chief Tom Sousa went further, and explained to the board that even if Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee agreed with possibly merging, the process through the state is long with many hurdles.
"Florida Statute 189 outlines everything you have to look at like taxing, staffing and more, and if everyone still agrees then you'd have to hold public hearings and ask district voters," Sousa said. "The point is, there are many opportunities to continue it or kill it along the way."
Harris also told the board that before anything happens, the districts would need to come together to conduct an independent feasibility study to assess the merger's impact. All three districts would split the bill on the study.
"The study may come back that it's not a great idea for West Manatee and if it's not OK for our taxpayers then I'm not in," Harris said. "But what's worked for Manatee County in the past is smaller mergers. I just think we should explore it."
Although some board members had their reservations about opening up to a merger, they gave Harris their blessing to take the topic to the other districts.
"Liaison to the other boards to look at their sentiment on the possibilities of merging and see if they are positively disposed and then we can see what our next steps are," said board chairman Larry Jennis.
Southern Manatee Fire Chief Brian Gorski told the Bradenton Herald he thinks a merger is a good idea "for many reasons," and not just because of his background. Gorski went through an entire consolidation process in Sarasota County before retiring there and coming to Manatee.
Cedar Hammock Fire Chief Jeff Hoyle said he is open to hearing West Manatee's ideas.
Harris said intends to bring up the proposal at Southern Manatee's board meeting on Thursday and at Cedar Hammock's on July 26.
Here's what you need to know:
The three districts are comprised of much of Manatee County's urban core outside the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto.
- West Manatee Fire Rescue's district includes the unincorporated areas of Cortez, Palma Sola and Northwest Bradenton and the cities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.
- Cedar Hammock's district is to southwest, including the unincorporated areas of Bayshore Gardens and Whitfield.
- Southern Manatee's district is to the south, west of Interstate 75 and east of Bayshore Gardens, including the unincorporated areas of Samoset, Oneco and Tallevast.
- All three districts generate revenue through property taxes and assessments. Each district has a five-member elected board and a fire chief.
