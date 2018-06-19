'No more taking children from their families.' Two groups will protest in Bradenton on Friday

Dozens of people are expected to convene in Bradenton to protest the separation of children from their asylum-seeking families.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., two groups — the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) — will meet at the intersection of Cortez Road West and 14th Street West.
Bryan Ellis, an organizer for Answer Suncoast, said his organization gathered at the same spot in September to support Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, more commonly known as DACA.
He believes President Donald Trump's administration is now violating international law by criminalizing people who seek asylum in the United States.
"They're coming here because they're fleeing very dangerous conditions and social problems, such as gang violence and political turmoil — lack of basic necessities," Ellis said. "And they're basically coming here for survival purposes."
The practice of separating migrant families has dominated national news ever since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a zero-tolerance policy against illegal border crossings on May 7. All adults will be prosecuted, and the Department of Health and Human Resources will temporarily take custody of their children.
Recent news coverage focused on a South Texas warehouse, where hundreds of immigrant children sat behind cages formed by metal fencing. And it was recently discovered that a shelter in Florida — the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children — is housing up to 1,000 kids.
Ellis said the separation of migrant families is an inhumane tactic, one he believes is used to deter other would-be refugees.
"What we're asking for, what we're demanding, is their human rights be respected, that these people be treated as refugees, welcomed into the country, provided for as their cases for asylum are being processed in the court system," he said.
