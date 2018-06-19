Woman said she 'blacked out' when she crashed into post office. Later, her story changed

The Palmetto Post Office suffered major damage after a 85-year-old Palmetto woman crashed into the building on Monday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m. Monday, the Palmetto Police Department was called out to the U.S. Post Office, 520 Seventh St W, Palmetto, to a report of a woman who had crashed into the building, according to Chief of Police Scott Tyler.

The 85-year-old Palmetto woman first told officers that she had "blacked out" and couldn't remember what happened. Later, she told officers that her foot had gotten stuck on the gas pedal.

There were no injuries reported. Police estimated about $10,000 in damage to the building.

The woman was cited for careless driving and police sent a recommendation to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles and Highway Safety for the woman to be re-examined for her driver's license.

Palmetto police regularly does this, Tyler said, when officers have concerns about a driver's ability to drive. The DMVHS will normally contact the driver by mail to come in for a new exam.

"It's kind of a social phenomenon in Florida. We have a lot widows and widowers," Tyler said. "If they were to lose their driver's licenses, they wouldn't have anybody take them where they need to go."

On Tuesday, a partially boarded up post office greeted customers causing bewildered looks on many faces. But inside it was business as usual. Staff at the local post office couldn't comment on the crash, per USPS policy, they said.