Juneteenth celebration focuses on literacy

On the way home from Prine Elementary School, five year-old Anabelle Hunting, who is non verbal, screamed out as a girl repeatedly yanked her hair. An aid searched for her lost phone, continually shouting 'where is my phone?'
In this Manatee County School District video longtime Manatee County resident Barbara Harvey talks about her life. She served as a teacher, Principal, Executive Director of Elementary Education and School Board Member
The owner of a two-story garage in Palmetto Point hopes the battles are over regarding his building. They may be, after a special magistrate ruled in favor of Manatee County's variance for the garage, but a neighbor isn't quitting the fight.
Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.
When these words and phrases are repeated, you should perceive them as being more song-like by about the fourth or fifth cycle. If you listen to them for a few times, the shift from speech to song might occur sooner the next time you hear it.
Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Hession emerged from the vehicle with a Capuchin monkey clinging to his chest.
Warning: graphic content; Bradenton Police cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of a suicidal veteran on Anna Maria Island. The Palmetto man, who survived, is now charged with aggravated assault on an officer.