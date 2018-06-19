What do you want Manatee County to look like in 2038?

A team of Manatee County staff members is fanning out across Manatee County, seeking suggestions on what residents would like their community to look like in 20 years.
Dubbed "Back to the Future," the visioning session is intended to not only find solutions to tough problems like infrastructure, quality of life, economics and housing, but also to spotlight concerns that can be corrected with just a little bit of attention.
Those easy-to-correct problems, what one staff member called the "low-hanging fruit," can often be addressed through improved communication with residents.
Tuesday, the grass-roots outreach was at Braden River Library.
Madeline Spencer, 30, attended the session lead by a team of county staff members just about her age.
Xavier Colon, a neighborhood services specialist for Manatee County, is 25, and said some of the team might actually still be working for the county in 2038 to see the results of the visioning session.
"I am just trying to be more involved in the community," Spencer said of her decision to participate in Back to the Future. "I think we need to think about everyone who lives here, the people with disabilities, the aging population, everyone."
Some of Spencer's top concerns included more pedestrian friendly intersections, and easier access to Manatee County beaches.
Ogden Clark III, Americorp VISTA/Ambassador program coordinator for Neighborhood Services, kicked off Tuesday's session by taking the visioning group back 30 years.
"If you don't know where you are headed, you might wind up some place you don't want to be," Clark said.
Due to forward thinking in the past, Manatee County now counts among its assets the Lake Manatee dam and a dependable freshwater drinking supply, the Fort Hamer Bridge connecting Parrish and Lakewood Ranch, and a landfill with plenty of capacity, he said.
But by the year 2040, the county's population is projected to grow to 511,800, Clark said.
Already, Manatee County faces a number of traffic choke points.
"What are your ideas?" asked Madison Moyer, a civil engineer for Manatee County Public Works. "We don't want to be sitting in congested traffic forever."
Among the suggestions the visioning team heard were adding more traffic roundabouts, connecting bike trails, diversifying the economy, and making it possible for more people to work from home.
But then there are potential unforeseen game changers like hurricanes that flood the Lena landfill with so much debris that it sharply reduces the facility's projected life span.
Or new transportation technology, which could mean that people no longer need to own a car or need to drive.
Other visioning sessions are planned this week 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton. and 6 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W.
For other future visioning dates visit https://www.mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/neighborhood-services/special-projects/manatee-millennial-movement/back-to-the-future.html.
