To mark end of slavery, Bradenton kids celebrate the freedom that comes with reading

In January of 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation announcing the end of slavery.
But Texas didn't get the word until June 19, 1865.
Why it took more than two years to reach Texas is up for speculation. Some say the official messenger of Lincoln's proclamation was murdered along the way while others say Texas just didn't want to hear the news. Eventually, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Galveston to ensure the delivery of the news that all slaves were free.
Freed Texas slaves were the first to begin an annual celebration that later became known as Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day. It later became a federal holiday through a congressional proclamation, though there are still several states today that don't recognize it as a state holiday.
Celebrations vary across the country but in Manatee County, Juneteenth was focused on literacy. Organizers wanted to focus on the importance that true individual freedom carries forward only through education.
Vince Taylor, the author of the popular children book series, "Cornbread," was the presenter for the day and engaged the children in the uniquely rhythmic way Taylor is known for on his engagement tours to make reading fun.
Alexdrena Green, chief operating officer of the 13th Av Dream Center, hosted Tuesday's Juneteenth celebration. Green said the program is centered on, "Preventing that summer slide," where students are encouraged to read up to six books over the break in order to be on track for the coming school year.
Green said children who don't read over the summer are typically two months behind students who do, "And it's more prevalent in at-risk and economically disadvantaged children."
"This is the day we celebrate throughout the United States to commemorate our the end of slavery," said Sharon Jefferson, a Manatee County educator and chairwoman of the NAACP. "In solidarity, we are here today to continue to remember our past and reflect on our history, culture and embrace Emancipation Day, the true Emancipation Day, which is June 19, 1865."
Jefferson started the Juneteenth Reading Conference last year, which was held at the Palmetto Youth Center. Youth centers from across the county brought more than 150 youngsters to Tuesday's event.
"The reason why we are doing a literacy event is because we want to celebrate, as a community, the importance of literacy," Jefferson said. "We understand there seems to be a reading achievement gap among our minority youth. We want to emphasize culture as a way to bridge that achievement gap."
Taylor and his presentation sidekick "Cornbread," was at last year's event and Jefferson said she received a lot of phone calls to bring him to Bradenton this year.
"When he came out last year the kids were just totally excited to see Cornbread," Jefferson said. "He's just phenomenal and has a wonderful way to connect to children."
Taylor's program is about 80 minutes long and ultimately focuses on common core needs students must have to be successful in Florida schools, "But he makes it so much fun," Jefferson said.
Comments