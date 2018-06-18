Wawa opened new locations in Broward county in 2017.
Wawa opened new locations in Broward county in 2017. Miami.Com file photo
Wawa opened new locations in Broward county in 2017. Miami.Com file photo

Local

Alligator rescued at Wawa store in Lakewood Ranch. Cops are looking for its kidnappers

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

June 18, 2018 04:46 PM

Lakewood Ranch

The alligator may have been looking for a late-night snack, but it didn't get to a Wawa store in Lakewood Ranch on its own.

At 2:24 a.m. Friday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office received a call about a three-foot alligator after two people dropped it off inside the Wawa store at 14510 State Road 70 E., according sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow. Deputies called the Fish and Wildlife Commission and remained on scene for about an hour.

The FWC sent a trapper to the convenience store, according to spokeswoman Melody Kilborn. The alligator, which was injured, was removed from the store by the trapper.

Investigators are now trying to identify who left the alligator in the store. Anyone with any information about the case can call FWC's Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

By

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received an unusual call on Friday, March 30, 2018, with a report of an alligator taking a dip in a family's swimming pool in the Calusa Lakes community in Osprey. A trapper was summoned to remove the unin

By

  Comments  