Alligator rescued at Wawa store in Lakewood Ranch. Cops are looking for its kidnappers

The alligator may have been looking for a late-night snack, but it didn't get to a Wawa store in Lakewood Ranch on its own.
At 2:24 a.m. Friday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office received a call about a three-foot alligator after two people dropped it off inside the Wawa store at 14510 State Road 70 E., according sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow. Deputies called the Fish and Wildlife Commission and remained on scene for about an hour.
The FWC sent a trapper to the convenience store, according to spokeswoman Melody Kilborn. The alligator, which was injured, was removed from the store by the trapper.
Investigators are now trying to identify who left the alligator in the store. Anyone with any information about the case can call FWC's Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.
