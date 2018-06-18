Man drowns during late-night swim off Sarasota beach

A 37-year-old man drowned late Sunday night off of Lido Beach, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The victim and a woman had gone swimming Sunday night and got caught in a rip current and they struggled with a rip current that pulled them under, she later told police. The rip current swept them south towards Big Pass but after about an hour she was able to make it back to shore.
At about 10 p.m., Sarasota police officers were called out to the public beach near the intersection of John Ringling Boulevard and Benjamin Franklin Drive on Lido Key in Sarasota to a report of the possible drowning. Officers with the help of the Sarasota County Fire Department began searching the beach for the man.
About 45 minutes later, the victim was found on the beach in the 200 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive. Despite CPR efforts, the man was pronounced dead at about 11 p.m.
Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death but it appears to accidental and no foul play is suspected. Police have not yet found and notified the victim's next of kin, so he has not been identified.
Comments