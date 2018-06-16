Bradenton woman killed in midnight crash involving semi truck, FHP says

A 28-year-old Bradenton woman was killed shortly after midnight in an early Saturday morning crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Kristen Germain was traveling northbound in the left lane of US 41 approaching 55th Ave. W. when the 51-year-old driver of a semi truck "failed to ensure all hazards were clear" before making a left turn. Germain's car struck the rear right side of the trailer.
Her vehicle came to rest facing southwest in the left turn lane, on the left side of the collision. Germain, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, troopers said.
