Deputies are searching for Rolando Rodriguez III, 20, after he reportedly made suicidal threats to his mother Friday evening before fleeing the 2700 block of Cortez Road.
Deputies are searching for Rolando Rodriguez III, 20, after he reportedly made suicidal threats to his mother Friday evening before fleeing the 2700 block of Cortez Road. Provided photo
Deputies are searching for Rolando Rodriguez III, 20, after he reportedly made suicidal threats to his mother Friday evening before fleeing the 2700 block of Cortez Road. Provided photo

Local

Bradenton man made suicidal threats to his mother. Now deputies are looking for him

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

June 15, 2018 08:56 PM

Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old Bradenton man who allegedly made suicidal threats before disappearing Friday evening.

Deputies say Rolando Rodriguez III was with his mother around 6:20 p.m. Friday when he made suicidal threats and fled the 2700 block of Cortez Road. He reportedly left his cellphone in his mother's truck.

Rodriguez is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shit and green camouflage cargo shorts, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

  Comments  