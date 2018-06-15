Bradenton man made suicidal threats to his mother. Now deputies are looking for him

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old Bradenton man who allegedly made suicidal threats before disappearing Friday evening.
Deputies say Rolando Rodriguez III was with his mother around 6:20 p.m. Friday when he made suicidal threats and fled the 2700 block of Cortez Road. He reportedly left his cellphone in his mother's truck.
Rodriguez is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shit and green camouflage cargo shorts, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.
