Having respiratory problems after a local beach visit? You're not the only one, FWC says

Traces of red tide appear to be sticking around in the Sarasota-Bradenton area, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Friday.
The agency collected samples from Southwest Florida beaches over the past week, including Coquina Beach in Manatee County and Siesta Key, Venice Beach, and Manasota Key Beach in Sarasota County, after receiving reports of respiratory irritation from beachgoers.
Six samples taken from Manatee beaches returned low concentrations of the Karenia brevis red tide organism, while 30 samples taken from Sarasota beaches returned very low to high concentrations.
Forecasters working on a joint USF-FWC team predict the blooms will follow a northern movement pattern over the next three days. A no swim advisory has not been put into place by local health officials.
