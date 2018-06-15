Boil-water notice sparked confusion in Bradenton. There's an app that could fix that

The city of Bradenton hopes to improves its emergency communications to city residents after an unusual citywide boil-water notice incident in October that led more to mass confusion than mass communication.
Officials hope to bring its antiquated messaging system up to speed by implementing the CodeRed emergency notification system.
The October incident was caused by a brief power outage that lasted long enough to turn off the city's pumping station but not long enough to kick on the emergency generators. The outage was so brief, it didn't sound off the alarm and plant operators didn't catch the outage for about 45 minutes.
The city, at first, only released that the incident had occurred and that it was OK to drink the water. But later the city did issue a boil-water notice, not due to safety concerns but due to regulations outlined by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The city's automatic phone system designed to send out messages to affected residents was overwhelmed and couldn't quickly get out the information to the city's 16,000 accounts. The city posted the incident on its website and issued press releases but by then the confusion had settled into the community.
City Clerk Sharon Beauchamp will look to the city council to approve $10,500 a year to initiate the CodeRed system that can send an alert to city residents via smart phones. Manatee County has a similar system in place but the city will have a separate arrangement.
"The situation became the control of the messages," Beauchamp said. "We wanted to be more nimble and have launch codes in place where we can set up our own messages ahead of time. We wanted more control of those messages, so it's worth the investment."
Public Works will likely use the system the most with boil-water notices, water/sewer line breaks, road closures and other similar situations, so the system will be paid out of the department's utility fund. The city has been updating its geographic information system, or GIS, data, so Beauchamp said all the city has to do is draw a circle around the affected area on a GIS map and the CodeRed alert will automatically be sent to only those residents.
Economic Development Director Carl Callahan said there are plenty of other times where it could be helpful.
"Carlton Arms sent out a message (last week) to their residents saying the power was going to be out all day," Callahan said. "Unfortunately their message told residents that the city of Bradenton was going to cut the power to work on a lift station, when that was not the case, so we got all the calls. In that case, we could have just drawn a circle around Carlton Arms and provided them the accurate information."
CodeRed representatives will present what their system can do for the city in a presentation later this month, and Beauchamp said she hopes the system can be approved by the first of July to begin implementing it. Once implemented, residents will need to download the city's CodeRed app in order to receive alerts on their smart phones.
