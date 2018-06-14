Manatee toddler hospitalized after tractor runs over his legs

A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital Thursday night after a farming accident resulted in both of his legs being run over by a tractor, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in Myakka City in the 3800 block of Logue Road.
His father, deputies said, was cutting his field using his tractor and brush hog. His 2-year-old son was sitting on his lap.
Then, the father put his foot on the clutch to stop the tractor and hand the boy to his wife. But the tractor lunged forward and the toddler fell to the ground.
The boy's legs were run over before the tractor was able to be stopped.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries, detectives said.
