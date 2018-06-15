Should three of Manatee County's 11 fire districts merge?

Whether three of Manatee County's 11 fire districts should merge is a question some officials will soon be discussing.
West Manatee Fire District Commissioner George Harris suggested the idea of a possible merger with Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee fire districts during the West Manatee fire commission board meeting last month. Now the idea is being placed on the agenda for discussion on Tuesday and has been proposed to the other districts .
With the pending sale of the West Manatee Fire District's administration building to Oasis Charter Middle School and that contracts for two of the three fire chiefs expire in the next couple of years, Harris said he sees this as a golden opportunity.
"What's worked for Manatee County in the past is smaller mergers," Harris said.
The three districts are comprised of much of Manatee County's urban core outside the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto.
West Manatee Fire Rescue's district includes the unincorporated areas of Cortez, Palma Sola and Northwest Bradenton and the cities of Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach. Cedar Hammock's district is to southwest, including the unincorporated areas of Bayshore Gardens and Whitfield. Southern Manatee's district is to the south, west of Interstate 75 and east of Bayshore Gardens, including the unincorporated areas of Samoset, Oneco and Tallevast.
All three districts generate revenue through property taxes and assessments. Each district has a five-member elected board and a fire chief.
At one time the county had at least 15 fire districts. Because Manatee County is a non-charter county, every fire district in the county could never merge into one.
Sarasota County, however, is a charter county which allowed for the consolidation of all its fire districts into one. Consolidation began in 1984 and by 1997 all the fire districts in the county had merged, creating the Sarasota County Fire Department.
"I think it's a good idea for many reasons, not just because of my background," Southern Manatee Fire Chief Brian Gorski said.
Gorski retired as chief of the Sarasota County Fire Department after having gone through the entire consolidation process in Sarasota County. As fire districts, the chief said, they owe it to their taxpayers to continue to seek ways to be more efficient and increase the level of service they provide.
During his tenure in Sarasota County, there were different levels of service before consolidation, he said. The tax structures were different among the districts and some districts were seeing more growth than others. As a result, some districts were able to provide quicker and better service.
Although his contract expires in a year, Gorski says he has no plans on retiring just yet and may wish to stay on longer to see projects through.
Gorski and West Manatee Fire Chief Tom Sousa agree that a merger could help with the implementation of a "closet unit response." At times, because of district boundaries, it not the closet available fire crew that necessarily responds to a call. This is something fire districts have struggled to implement as result, Sousa said.
Emergency Medical Services in Manatee County, on the other hand, does operate this way and the closet available ambulance is dispatched to a call.
"There's been mergers throughout the state of Florida for various reasons," Sousa said.
West Manatee, whose current annual operating budget is $7.5 million, was formed by the consolidation of the former Westside and Anna Maria fire districts. The Anna Maria district had been a consolidation of the former Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Cortez districts.
Since cutting back on staff, West Manatee Fire Rescue says its administration building has three times the amount of office space they require, which is why the department is looking to downsize.
Cedar Hammock, whose current operating budget is $12.2 million, previously merged with Whitfield. Southern Manatee, comprised of the previously merged Samoset, Tallevast and Oneco districts, has a current operating budget of $15.6 million.
Ultimately it will come down to two key elements: Will consolidation improve the level of service and will it be cost-effective?according to Sousa.
This is not the first time West Manatee and Cedar Hammock have entertained the idea. About five years ago, both departments discussed the possibility of a merger but but that was as far as the idea got.
This time, Harris is hoping that West Manatee, Southern Manatee and Cedar Hammock can at least agree to come together and fund a feasibility study.
Cedar Hammock Fire Chief Jeff Hoyle said he had been approached by West Manatee about the idea of a merger, but it was not something he had sought out. He intends to bring it up at their next regular commission board meeting scheduled for July 26, to see what the commissioners' thoughts are.
"Our responsibilities are to the citizens of the Cedar Hammock fire district and that's where our focus has been," Hoyle said.
But Hoyle said he is willing to listen to West Manatee's idea. Right now, the district is growing with nine new positions recently added. When the department previously merged with Whitfield, it did not increase staff but should have, he said. Now the department also has a new ladder truck it is expecting and the district is speaking with a designer to replace its training tower.
Southern Manatee is also growing right now with a new ladder truck it put into service in December and 10 new hires that began in January. The district is in the process of getting a new HAZMAT vehicle.
West Manatee Fire Rescue will be the first to discuss the issue at their regular commission board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee County Fire Districts
Bradenton Fire Department
East Manatee Fire Rescue
Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue
Duette Fire Rescue
Longboat Key Fire Rescue
Myakka City Fire Rescue
North River Fire District
Parrish Fire Rescue
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue
Trailer Estates Fire Control District
West Manatee Fire Rescue
