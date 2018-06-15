Refugees share their stories at USF celebration

With World Refugee Day on June 20, USF Sarasota-Manatee on Friday hosted the area's first celebration since the holiday was sanctioned in 2000.
Jody McBrien, an associate professor at the university who studies refugee resettlement, partnered with Lutheran Services of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families' Southwest Florida Refugee Task Force to put the event together.
A gallery of work by renowned Cuban artist Rolando Cordoba lined the walls of the Selby Auditorium. Volunteers served Cuban cuisine to guests while children colored a mural outside.
There were performances from The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Armenian musicians Anzhelika Aleksanyan and Lyuda Grebinnik.
Opening marks from Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook revealed that of the 22.5 million refugees in the world, half are under the age of 18.
Refugees differ from immigrants in that they are often fleeing from human rights violations. Their return home would possibly mean torture, violence or even death.
In 2009, Florida was the top state in the country to resettle refugees, according to the Florida DCF.
McBrien says most of the refugees in Sarasota are from Haiti and Cuba.
Three of them shared their stories in a panel discussion on Friday afternoon.
'No more of this modern slavery'
As a registered nurse in Cuba, Pavel Martinez estimates he made only $40 a month. He called his financial hardship "modern slavery."
"We were struggling every day," he said. He did not dare think about buying things like shoes and other luxuries — only "the simple things in life."
He arrived to the U.S. in 2016. After five months in Miami, he became a licensed medical assistant, phlebotomy technician and EKG technician.
In December of the same year, he moved to Sarasota, where he was hired as a patient transporter for Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The rest of his family arrived later that month.
He hopes to obtain his U.S. registered nurse's license by the end of the year.
He said the small things, like toilet paper, remind him that he no longer lives a life of discomfort.
'People look at you differently'
For Lubian Turruelles, the decision to leave Cuba was not an easy one.
"People look at you differently. It's like you're betraying them," she said.
Turruelles and her family came to the U.S. five years ago, where she became a client of Lutheran Services of Florida. The program helped her adjust to "the new world" — new people, new places, new culture and new language.
"Daily, you leave behind where you grew up, your culture, your whole family, your own home," she said. "It's hard, but I'm glad I did it."
Now, she serves LSF as a case manager for Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, Desoto, and Highland counties. She recently achieved her dream of becoming a homeowner, and now she is applying for citizenship.
"With not a hint of regret, I would do it all over again," she said.
'Don't be afraid to start from zero'
It took Adrian Rodriguez 14 flights to get to the U.S. in 2016.
"We packed our whole life in a small bag, and we came here," he said.
As a pediatric surgeon in Cuba, Rodriguez found he had to obtain new certifications in the U.S. in order to continue practicing what he loves.
Once he became a certified surgical assistant, he was hired at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton as a surgical technician.
The language barrier made it even harder for him to give his best every day, but he refused to give up.
"Don't be afraid to start from zero."
"I'm here today because all of you were," he said to the audience. "That's what makes this country great. I've never felt more free."
