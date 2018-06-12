A St. Petersburg police officer was caught on video using a racial slur. He resigned.

A St. Petersburg police officer has resigned after officials say he was caught on cell phone video using a racial slur.
The police department confirmed Tuesday that Officer Michael Naples, who had been a probationary officer with the agency since July 10, 2017, resigned from his position following the video's release, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
After seeing the video, supervisors with the department met with Naples on Tuesday, resulting in his resignation.
"Overnight, a cell phone video showing a St. Petersburg Police officer using a racial slur came to the department's attention," the police department said in a news release.
It started when Naples responded to a call involving an argument between a pizza delivery driver and a customer, according to a report by ABC Action News.
A man reportedly hit the delivery driver's vehicle with a fire extinguisher.
Naples apparently got into a verbal altercation with the man in which he used a racial slur.
"We hold our officers to the highest professional standard. The use of profanity and racial slurs is not tolerated under any circumstances," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.
Holloway said Naples would have been fired if he didn't resign.
The man told Bay News 9 that he recorded the conversation and that the exchange "really hurt."
"It's not the first time I've been called that word. So, it didn't hurt because I was called that word. It hurt because that was a police officer."
