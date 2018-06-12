A family on vacation spotted a hammerhead shark off Anna Maria Island over the weekend.
Family gets close-up view of hammerhead shark near Anna Maria Island

By Samantha Putterman

June 12, 2018 08:00 PM

A family visiting Florida got up close and personal with a hammerhead shark just off Anna Maria Island over the weekend.

According to a report by WFLA News Channel 8, a 6-year-old boy named John and his family recently took a boating trip near the island.

During the trip, the outlet says, the group spotted the hammerhead swimming in clear water that was about 4 feet deep.

"It was the best day ever for my 6-year-old," said John's mother, Christy McKeown.

The boy and his family were able to get a decent view of the shark from the ship. They guessed it to be between 13 and 20 feet long, from the bow of the ship.

