Fire completely destroys Bradenton home, kills pet

A fire destroyed a trailer home in Plaza Mobile Court on Tuesday.
It’s one of the first fires mobile home park owner Jim Forshey and his wife can remember in the time (since 1959) they’ve owned the park.
Forshey said the man who rents the mobile home has lived there about a year and was not home when the fire started.
"Thank goodness he has a son and daughter that live locally," Forshey said.
Only glimpses of the once white walls of the mobile home remained by Tuesday afternoon. The fire burned the roof and nearly everything inside, leaving the bones of the home exposed to the storm clouds that slowly rolled across the sky.
A few items remained along the side of the home, under the carport.
Firefighters were called to the mobile home in the 3700 block of 14th Street West just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, said Doug Brett, Battalion Chief for Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue. Whey they arrived, they found the fire fully involved.
"Neighbors reported that everyone was out, that he was gone for the day," Brett said.
The flames were under control about five minutes after firefighters arrived.
A pet bird was killed in the fire.
There were no reported injuries, but the home was a loss.
"When you lose all the pictures and things your kids gave you, I can't imagine," Forshey said.
No other surrounding homes were damaged, Brett said.
More than a dozen residents of the park gathered around what remained of the home and watched as firefighters investigated. Forshey said bystanders were amazed at how quickly the home went up in flames.
"It's a close-knit community. Everybody really knows everybody," Forshey said. "When you live this close you can't really help it."
Forshey and his wife discussed talking about the importance of smoke detectors at the next mobile home park meeting.
The renter who lived in the home will stay with family.
Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after they arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bradenton Herald staff writer Samantha Putterman contributed to this report.
Comments