Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man who has dementia

Authorities are searching for an 87-year-old Sarasota man with dementia after he was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for Earl Buell, 87, of Sarasota, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Crystal Lakes Court, according to the sheriff's office. He has medical issues including dementia.
Buell was reported missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday. He is likely traveling in a 2010 red Cadillac CTX with a license plate that reads N892LK.
Buell was described as having sandy hair and brown eyes with glasses. He stands around 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
Anyone who comes into contact with Buell is asked to call 911.
