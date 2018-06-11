Girl held at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center dead after 'self-harm behavior,' officials say

A girl is dead after she was found unresponsive at Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center Sunday evening "due to self-harm behavior," according to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
Facility staff "immediately" responded and performed CPR on the girl while EMS officials were called, according to an email from Heather DiGiacomo, communications director for the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
EMS crews took the girl to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation. A review of the department's actions is also being conducted to ensure the policies and procedures were fallowed in the incident.
"It is heartbreaking to learn of this unfortunate and sad tragedy, and we at DJJ send our heartfelt condolences to her family as we grieve with them," DiGiacomo said in an email.
The girl's identity was not immediately released.
